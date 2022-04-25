Government and Politics

April 25, 2022

The 2022 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards were presented to nine Dare County residents at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Each year, the Governor of North Carolina recognizes individuals and groups of people who have made a significant contribution to their community through their dedication to volunteer service.

Nominations are submitted to the governor’s office for the various types of volunteers (senior, youth, faith-based, family, group and business) as well as for various categories that are based upon the area of service a nominee volunteers within (animal, environmental, preservation, youth, disaster, etc.).

Once award coordinators for the 100 counties around the state have submitted their top 10 volunteer nominations for their individual county, these recommendations are reviewed by the commission, and awards are given out in each of the counties.

Dare County’s winners of the 2022 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards are as follows:

Dennis Carroll, nominated by Amberly Dyer for his work with the Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men.

Nancy Caviness, nominated by Don Kingston for her work with the Duck Volunteer Fire Department as well as various boards in Dare County.

Phil Daniels, nominated by Taylor McConnell for his work with the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Andy Hatzigeorgiou, nominated by Spencer Gregory for his work with Dare County Parks and Recreation Department.

Kathy Hershey and R.J. Mills, nominated by Jennifer Wooten for their work with the Dare County Friends of Youth Program.

Rendy King, nominated by Elaine Reed for her work with Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church.

Linda Palombo, nominated by Jenniffer Albanese for her work with Interfaith Community Outreach.

Jay Phillips, nominated by Jennifer Dunleavey for his work with Hatteras Sailing Organization.

For more detailed information about each of Dare County’s 2022 award recipients and their dedication to the community through their volunteer service, click the link below.

DareNC.com/GovernorsAward

Any individual, group or business from the public, the nonprofit sector or the private sector can be nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.

If you know an individual or a group of people who have given substantial amounts of their time and talent to help others in the Dare County community, be sure to submit an application for the 2023 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards when nominations open later this year.

For more information about the North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, contact Shannon Glaser at 252-475-5753 or Shannon.Glaser@DareNC.com.