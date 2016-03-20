Eat Local! Great Resources in the Fairfield area

Restaurants
March 20, 2016
What's one small change that 1) significantly improves your health 2) helps the environment 3) boosts Connecticut's economy and 4) helps you win the lottery (OK, so we made that last one up)? Buying more food from local sources!
Your typical supermarket fare travels an average of 1,500 miles before it gets to you and who wants a jet-lagged tomato? When you shop the farmstands or farmer's markets in the Fairfield area, you get fresher, better-tasting and more nutritious food for you and the family.
It also saves energy by cutting down on carbon dioxide emissions from cross-country shipping. Plus, it puts more money back into the community. Growers who supply supermarkets only get about 18 cents on the dollar, with the rest going to various middlemen. When you choose locally-grown foods, more of that money goes directly to the farmer, who then circulates it back into the area's economy.
Shopping close to home is easier than you think. Start here to find a list of great sources of delicious, local food!
Farmers' Markets in Fairfield County, CT.
Bethel Farmers' Market
Bethel, CT
Bridgeport Farmers' Market II
Bridgeport, CT
United Congregational Church Farmers' Market
Bridgeport, CT
CityCenter Danbury Farmers' Market
Danbury, CT
Darien Farmers' Market
Darien, CT
Easton Farmers' Market
Easton, CT
Brickwalk Farmers' Market
Fairfield, CT
Greenfield Farmers' Market
Fairfield, CT
Greenfield Hills Farmers' Market
Fairfield, CT
Greenwich Farmers' Market
Greenwich, CT
Monroe Farmers' Market
Monroe, CT
New Canaan Farmers' Market
New Canaan, CT
Fodor Farm Farmers' Market
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk Farmers' Market
Norwalk, CT
Rowayton Farmers' Market
Norwalk, CT
Stonington Farmers' Market
Norwalk, CT
Georgetown Farmers' Market
Redding, CT
Ridgefield Farmers' Market
Ridgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Organic Farmers' Market
Sandy Hook, CT
Shelton Farmers' Market
Shelton, CT
Stamford Farmers' Market
Stamford, CT
Stratford Farmers' Market
Stratford, CT
Weston Farmers' Market
Weston, CT
Winter Farmers' Market
Weston, CT
Westport Farmers' Market
Westport, CT
Wholesome Wave Farmers' Markets
Westport, CT
