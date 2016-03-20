Eat Local! Great Resources in the Fairfield area

  1. Select a City
March 20, 2016

What's one small change that 1) significantly improves your health 2) helps the environment 3) boosts Connecticut's economy and 4) helps you win the lottery (OK, so we made that last one up)? Buying more food from local sources!

Your typical supermarket fare travels an average of 1,500 miles before it gets to you and who wants a jet-lagged tomato? When you shop the farmstands or farmer's markets in the Fairfield area, you get fresher, better-tasting and more nutritious food for you and the family.

It also saves energy by cutting down on carbon dioxide emissions from cross-country shipping. Plus, it puts more money back into the community. Growers who supply supermarkets only get about 18 cents on the dollar, with the rest going to various middlemen. When you choose locally-grown foods, more of that money goes directly to the farmer, who then circulates it back into the area's economy.

Shopping close to home is easier than you think. Start here to find a list of great sources of delicious, local food!

Farmers' Markets in Fairfield County, CT.

Bethel Farmers' Market
Bethel, CT
More info

Bridgeport Farmers' Market II
Bridgeport, CT
More info

United Congregational Church Farmers' Market
Bridgeport, CT
More info

CityCenter Danbury Farmers' Market
Danbury, CT
More info

Darien Farmers' Market
Darien, CT
More info

Easton Farmers' Market
Easton, CT
More info

Brickwalk Farmers' Market
Fairfield, CT
More info

Greenfield Farmers' Market
Fairfield, CT
More info

Greenfield Hills Farmers' Market
Fairfield, CT
More info

Greenwich Farmers' Market
Greenwich, CT
More info

Monroe Farmers' Market
Monroe, CT
More info

New Canaan Farmers' Market
New Canaan, CT
More info

Fodor Farm Farmers' Market
Norwalk, CT
More info

Norwalk Farmers' Market
Norwalk, CT
More info

Rowayton Farmers' Market
Norwalk, CT
More info

Stonington Farmers' Market
Norwalk, CT
More info

Georgetown Farmers' Market
Redding, CT
More info

Ridgefield Farmers' Market
Ridgefield, CT
More info

Sandy Hook Organic Farmers' Market
Sandy Hook, CT
More info

Shelton Farmers' Market
Shelton, CT
More info

Stamford Farmers' Market
Stamford, CT
More info

Stratford Farmers' Market
Stratford, CT
More info

Weston Farmers' Market
Weston, CT
More info

Winter Farmers' Market
Weston, CT
More info

Westport Farmers' Market
Westport, CT
More info

Wholesome Wave Farmers' Markets
Westport, CT
More info

In and Around Fairfield, CT
