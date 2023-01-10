  1. Select a City
Foxx Introduces The Chance To Compete Act

Government and Politics

January 10, 2023

Washington – Today, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement after introducing the bipartisan Chance to Compete Act of 2023 alongside Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA):

“Every hardworking taxpayer in this country deserves a federal government that’s built upon a foundation that breeds efficiency – and to achieve that end, the outdated federal hiring process must be reformed. In its current state, this archaic process serves more as a deterrent to attracting talented individuals, and it seriously undermines the federal workforce’s ability to properly serve the American people.

“The Chance to Compete Act of 2023 builds upon a record of bipartisan support and proven success in codifying key skills-based hiring reforms. Under this legislation, federal agencies will be able to best distinguish practical performers in a field of candidates and focus on hiring individuals who can perform at the highest level in the jobs they assume within the federal government.”

