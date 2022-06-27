Good News About Democrats–June 2022

Government and Politics

June 27, 2022

CARTER JEWEL AND CLAYTON HAMERSKI WELCOMED UNITY DINNER SPEAKER! Deb Haaland delivered an inspiring speech to the sold-out NCDP Unity Dinner at Mystic Distillery in Durham. The happy crowd cheered her many times as she spoke about issues which are near to every Democrat’s heart. New Hanover County Democrats Carter Jewell and Clayton Hamerski obtained this portrait of Deb when they visited New Mexico last year and they enjoyed talking with her at the dinner. Interesting: After Carter and Clayton decided to buy this picture, the cashier asked them if they knew who she was. When they replied “Deb Haaland” the cashier gave the picture to them free! Most of these pictures from the sold-out Unity Dinner were made by NCDP First Vice Chair Floyd McKissick.

MEREDITH LED A RECOVERY! On Friday night, June 17th, a strong windstorm struck the Mystic Distillery near Durham where the sold-out Unity Dinner was scheduled to be held the next day. The storm blew away all the centerpieces, flower arrangements, and the entire large party tent! Executive Director Meredith Cuomo and several members of the NCDP Headquarters Staff worked all day on Saturday to clean up the mess, set up all the tables again, make centerpieces, re-create the floral arrangements and many other things to make the dinner scene beautiful. When Democrats arrived for the Unity Dinner, Meredith and her team welcomed them to a beautiful lakeside scene which they had beautifully decorated. A pleasant breeze blew during the entire program so that everyone was comfortable. Congratulations for all this recovery work may be sent to Meredith and her team!

STATE CHAIR KEYNOTES SHRINERS BALL! Every year the Shriners gather in Greenville for a big Shriners Ball. This year the Ball was held on June 11th and our State Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson was the Keynote Speaker for the event. In this picture she is with Shriner leader Sandra Williams.

OUR STATE CHAIR’S FAMILY! We can happily salute two of Dr. Bobbie Richardson’s grandsons as they are on the way to becoming shining stars! Left above: Jordan Fleming is 21 and he is a rising Senior at NC A&T University. The sash he is wearing was presented to him when he was elected “MR. SENIOR” by the Senior class. Jordan is majoring in Biomedical Engineering. Right above: Justin Flemming was a star right fielder on the Blythewood (SC) High School baseball team. He graduated from high school this Spring and he plans to go to NC A&T to major in Bio-Engineering. Left: Justin and Jordan with their parents, Tarcia Flemming who is a Marketing Representative with Altria Group, and George Flemming who is an analyst with Club Car. Right: Dr. Richardson, Justin, and Tarcia.

SEAN C. EWING FOR NC SENATE DISTRICT 25 ALAMANCE & RANDOLPH COUNTIES! LEARN ABOUT SEAN ON THE NEXT TWO PAGES!

In 2022, we need leadership in Raleigh that will truly represent the people in their District. For North Carolina Senate District 25 which includes Alamance and Randolph Counties, Sean Ewing has stepped up to the plate for Democrats. Not only do we need good leadership in Raleigh, but we need to all be working together for the common cause of helping the people of North Carolina. Sean is ready to serve in the Senate and building on that, we in District 25 also need to be working to re-elect Leader Robert Reives back to the NC House of Representatives (Rep. Reives District overlaps in Randolph County), make sure Alamance County's Ricky Hurtado gets reelected and joins the Leader in the House, find those votes to get Cheri Beasley elected to the US Senate, and ensure Democrats win both seats up for election in the North Carolina Supreme Court.

A military Veteran, Sean served in the United States Air Force (USAF) from 1999-2005 and in the Air National Guard from 2005 to 2014. After serving in the USAF, he attended college with a focus in multiple engineering projects and emphasis on Hybrid and Electric vehicles. While in the Air National Guard and attending college for Electrical and Computer Engineering, he met his lifelong love, Iza Reyes.

During Sean's 2019 Mebane City Council race, Sean pledged to be a common-sense and bipartisan leader. He has delivered on that promise with bringing new ideas and new opportunities across the City of Mebane. In the last 3 years, Mebane has made incredible strides to ensure the local government is serving the people...

Ensured full-time staff are paid livable wages of at least $15/hr!

- The City of Mebane proudly has the first Racial Equity Advisory Committee in all of Alamance County

- In May 2022, the City Council just codified that Juneteenth will be an additional paid holiday for City employees

- Mebane will be partnering with local organizations for the 2nd Juneteenth Freedom Day Community Celebration in 2022! The City invested in land to bring more local parks to citizens

- Council and Staff kept taxes at a low and at a reasonable rate for all residents within the City limits

With everything done in such a short time, Sean is ready to build on these early successes and keep up the fight for Alamance and Randolph Counties, he is running to be your next State Senator in District 25. We ask you to join our journey and our campaign. We are stronger, together.

Website: https://www.EwinqForNC.com/

ActBlue Link: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/sean-ewinq-for-nc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoteForEwing/

Twitter https://twitter.com/EwinqForNC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/EwinaForNC/

REGGIE WATSON IS CAMPAIGNING STRONG

FOR HARNETT COUNTY SHERIFF!

For years now the Republican-controlled Harnett County Sheriff’s Department

has been the subject of much dissatisfaction and controversy. Mr. Watson

recently came to the State Democratic Headquarters where he conversed with

NCDP Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson. In the bottom left picture he is with one of

our excellent Court of Appeals candidates Carolyn Thompson.

CUMBERLAND DW HOLDS 2022 DEMOCRATS UNITED FESTIVAL! A spirit of love and cooperation was present at the 2022 DEMOCRATS UNITED FESTIVAL on June 12th . DW President Lynndora Thompson and the DW members held this event to re-unify Cumberland Democrats after some hard-fought primary campaigns. State Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson was the Keynote Speaker. The DW gave special recognition to the following people who played major roles in ensuring the success of this event: Cumberland County Party Chair Sharon Johnson (on left above,) NCDP Field Organizer Derrick Montgomery, and Tawanda Robinson. The pictures above show Sharon Johnson and Dr. Bobbie Richardson signing the pledge board which said: “I WILL VOTE BLUE – NO MATTER WHO!” Every person at the rally signed the pledge board! Attorney Charles Smith and Dr. Frances Jackson are running for two different seats in the NC House.

HOLLY SPRINGS DEMOCRATS KICKOFF JULIE VON HAEFEN’S CAMPAIGN! On June 11th the Holly Springs Democrats hosted a kickoff for Julie von Haefen’s campaign for re-election to the State House of Representative. It was held at the Sienna Clubhouse. Julie’s friends came from all over Wake County. One of the Democratic stars at the event was Laila (on left above) who became well known in the Wake County area when she spoke to the Wake County Board of Education the week before. A TV station and many internet sites gave her lots of publicity. Laila has been a good Democrat for several years. The Keynote Speaker was Jenny Black, CEO and President of the Planned Parenthood Votes South Atlantic organization. Everyone is invited to go to Julie’s website:WWW.JULIEFORNC.COM

HONORING RUFUS EDMISTEN ON 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF WATERGATE! For several weeks in the early 1970s North Carolina’s Rufus Edmisten was the most publicized man in America because he served President Richard Nixon with a subpoena from the US Senate Watergate Committee. This was the first time in American history that anyone had ever served a subpoena on a President! When he walked out of the White House after serving the subpoena more than 150 television and newspaper reporters were waiting to interview Rufus. The interviews have continued ever since. On June 11th a banquet honoring Rufus was held at the City Club in Raleigh. The following pictures are from this happy event.

SUNDAE VOTING IN RANDOLPH COUNTY! A great idea: County Chair Diane Hubbard and the Democrats of Randolph County staged a big ice cream sundae party in Riverside Park in Franklinville during one Sunday during Early Voting. After eating Democrats could walk to a nearby Early Voting Site. A great lineup of Randolph Democratic candidates! Sean Walker for Sheriff, Erik Davis for NC House 78, Ben Clark for Congress, Sean Ewing for NC Senate 25 & Susie Scott for NC House 70 Lots of young people attended the Sundae Voting!

NATIONAL PARTY CHAIR TAKES A SPECIAL INTEREST IN ROBESON COUNTY! The national Democratic Party and the State Democratic Party have focused attention on Robeson County because in the last six years it has changed from being a heavily Democratic County to a Republican County. For several weeks a big crowd looked forward to DNC Chair Jaime Harrison coming to have a live meeting with Robeson Democrats. Then on the appointed day, Chair Harrison’s plane suffered a two-hour delay in Miami. So he addressed the crowd through a giant screen Zoom set up. State Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson conducted the event in person.

TWO GREAT JUDICIAL CANDIDATES! Judge Gale Adams and Judge Carolyn Thompson are running for two different seats on the NC Court of Appeals. LET’S ELECT THEM!

HONORING LOVED ONES IN BUNCOMBE COUNTY’S BIG SANDY MUSH VALLEY Active Democrats Suz and Don Wilson sent a report on the Dedication Service for a Veterans Memorial which was held in the Big Sandy Mush Community Center on Memorial Day. This program was organized by Democratic County Commissioner Terri Wells (in picture above.) Every Veteran who was originally from Big Sandy Mush or who lives there now was asked to stand, introduce themselves, and give their branch of service and years served. The Memorial lists all known Big Sandy Mush Veterans from the Revolutionary War and ever since including the War of 1812 and the Spanish American War. Folks who hadn’t been back to Big Sandy Mush for years came to participate in the event and find their ancstors on the Memorial Wall.

JACKSON COUNTY DEMOCRATS’ SWIM PARTY! On June 11th Sylva Precinct and Dillsboro Precinct Democrats held a joint Swim Party at the Sylva Community Pool. Yes, Democrats love family fun! Among the Dems enjoying the Pool Party were School Board Member Abigail Sara Clayton and State Senate candidate Karen Burnette McCracken. They joined Betty Dishman, Margaret Massie, Tom Massie, Gary Jones, Brian McMahan, Luisa McMahan, Jane Koenig, and many happy Democratic children.

More pictures from the Jackson County Pool Party

CHAZ & LINDSAY GET MARRIED! Former State Representative Chaz Beasley and Lindsay Robinson were married in May of 2022. This popular couple received wedding greetings from all over the nation. These Young Democrats were stars of the wedding! All NC Democrats Are Invited To Sen