Government and Politics
December 22, 2022
Hudson Releases Statement Opposing $1.7 Trillion Omnibus
Washington D.C. – U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) released the following statement opposing the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package.
"Out-of-control spending in Washington has fueled the highest inflation in 40 years. While I am glad this spending package includes necessary funding for Fort Bragg and our military, the overall price tag of this 4,155-page boondoggle will further threaten our economy. I will vote no."