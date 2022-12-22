Government and Politics

December 22, 2022

Hudson Releases Statement Opposing $1.7 Trillion Omnibus

Washington D.C. – U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) released the following statement opposing the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package.

"Out-of-control spending in Washington has fueled the highest inflation in 40 years. While I am glad this spending package includes necessary funding for Fort Bragg and our military, the overall price tag of this 4,155-page boondoggle will further threaten our economy. I will vote no."