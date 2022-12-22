  1. Select a City
  2. Dallas, NC
  3. News
  4. Hudson Releases Statement Opposing $1.7…
Edit

Hudson Releases Statement Opposing $1.7 Trillion Omnibus

Share

Government and Politics

December 22, 2022

Hudson Releases Statement Opposing $1.7 Trillion Omnibus

Washington D.C. – U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) released the following statement opposing the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package.

"Out-of-control spending in Washington has fueled the highest inflation in 40 years. While I am glad this spending package includes necessary funding for Fort Bragg and our military, the overall price tag of this 4,155-page boondoggle will further threaten our economy. I will vote no."

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Dallas, NC
   Apple Picking    Corn Mazes    Pumpkin Picking    Halloween Events    Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Coffee Spots    Parks