June 24, 2022

Today, North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP) Chair Bobbie Richardson, U.S. Senate Candidate Cheri Beasley, Reverend Dr. Jay Augustine and Stacey Burns, a Holly Springs mom held an in-person press conference in response to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision that rolls back women’s constitutional rights.

Leaders underscored the stakes in the North Carolina U.S. Senate race and 2022 midterm elections. While access to safe, legal abortion is still legal in North Carolina thanks to Governor Cooper and Democrats, this decision further emboldens North Carolina Republicans to continue their harmful efforts to restrict reproductive rights, including U.S. Senate candidate Congressman Ted Budd who has made clear that he will vote to ban abortion with no exceptions, not even for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

Click here for a full recording of the event.

“Make no mistake – this is the direct result of Republicans’ decades-long, unrelenting war on health care and our rights. Throughout his time in Washington, Congressman Budd has support ed completely defunding Planned Parenthood, voted for legislation that would impose a nationwide ban on abortion at 20 weeks of pregnancy, and supports legislation that could outlaw abortion and common forms of birth control. This November, we must elect Cheri Beasley to the U.S. Senate and defeat Congressman Budd who has consistently worked to take away those rights,” said NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson.

“As a former Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, I know that access to reproductive freedom is a constitutional right. I also know this fight is not just about today – it is about ensuring that our young people and those who come after can make personal decisions about their health and their family. And I will always be committed to fighting for our rights in the U.S. Senate,” said U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley.

“I’m a proud faith leader in our state, and I’m also a father. As I proudly stand with Cheri Beasley and I think about the forthcoming election, no matter what type of pessimism can be cast on this day – it begs the question, what type of country do we want to be? We need a champion in Washington. We don’t need someone who will cow down to a right-wing agenda. We need someone who will stand up for fundamental rights and human rights and for all North Carolinians, and that person is our next United States Senator, Cheri Beasley,” said Reverend Dr. Jay Augustine.

“We have an opportunity to elect someone who has spent decades protecting our rights and upholding the constitution, working to serve North Carolinians. That’s Cheri Beasley. We also know Congressman Ted Budd. We know he supports taking our rights away. We know he believes there should be NO exceptions to abortion, even in the case of rape, incest, or to save the life of a mother. I personally believe that every woman’s decision about their pregnancy is 100% her business and no one else’s thing but I don’t know anyone who believes, as Congressman Budd does, that the government should force a woman whose life is in danger to give birth. As a mother and as a woman, the thought of him being in charge of making those decisions is terrifying… but it is also incredibly motivating. The choice couldn’t be more clear. We must elect Cheri Beasley to be North Carolina’s next U.S. Senator,” said Stacey Burns, a Holly Springs mom and Area Coordinator for the Wake County Democrats.