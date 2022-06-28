ICYMI: Congressman Budd Voted Against Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Government and Politics

June 28, 2022

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, lawmakers got to work on a bipartisan gun safety bill that begins to address calls for change from families devastated by gun violence. Despite both North Carolina Republican Senators Burr and Tillis’ support, Congressman Ted Budd voted against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, legislation that will save lives.

Here’s exactly what Congressman Budd voted against:

$750 million to fund crisis intervention, including red flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves and to others

$300 million to strengthen school security outside of schools, hire additional school resource officers, and train students, school personnel, and law enforcement to identify signs of violence or a mental health crisi

Closes what’s known as the “boyfriend loophole,” so if you assault your girlfriend or boyfriend you can’t buy or own a gun

A requirement for young people aged 18-21 to undergo enhanced background checks

The first federal law that makes gun trafficking and straw purchases distinct federal crimes

Clarification for who needs to register as a federally licensed gun dealer and run background checks before selling a gun

Historic funding to address the youth mental health crisis in this country, especially the trauma experienced by survivors of gun violence

Investments in anti-violence programs to work directly with people who are most likely to commit gun crimes or become victims of gun crimes