In The Spotlight: Budd's Bad Record On Women's Health Care

June 26, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade was a result of Republicans’ relentless attacks on reproductive rights and has now forced U.S. Senate candidate Congressman Ted Budd’s record undermining women’s rights to make their own health care decisions into the spotlight.

A reminder of where he stands:

Budd celebrated Friday’s decision to take away a women’s fundamental right to abortion, calling it a “victory.”

He has supported banning abortion even “in cases where a mother’s life could be at risk as well as in cases of rape and incest.”

In 2017, he voted for legislation that would impose a nationwide ban on abortion at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

He supports legislation that could outlaw abortion and common forms of birth control.

A 2018 op-ed penned by Budd noted his support for completely defunding Planned Parenthood.