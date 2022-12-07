Government and Politics

December 7, 2022

McHenry Selected as Chairman of House Financial Services Committee

Today, Congressman Patrick McHenry (NC-10), issued the following statement after being selected as Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee for the 118th Congress by the House Republican Steering Committee:



“I’m honored to have been selected by my colleagues as the next Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee,”said Chairman-elect McHenry. “After serving on this Committee for my entire tenure in Congress, I’m prepared to lead a dynamic group of Republican members as we work to deliver on our Commitment to America. As Chairman, I will pursue an innovation and opportunity agenda. We will focus our efforts on conducting appropriate and aggressive oversight of the Biden administration, as well as pursuing bipartisan legislation to put Americans back in control of their personal financial data, enhance capital formation opportunities, and develop a comprehensive regulatory framework for the digital asset ecosystem. I’m excited to get to work to rebuild the greatest economy of my lifetime, which we experienced pre-pandemic under Republican leadership.”



Background: Congressman McHenry’s nomination as Chairman of the Financial Services Committee will next be ratified by a vote of the full House Republican Conference on a date to be announced.