Government and Politics

August 31, 2022

Murphy Announces 2022 Service Academy Day

Greenville, N.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) announced that he will be hosting a Third District Service Academy Day for all interested 7th-12th grade students on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The event will take place at Craven Community College, 800 College Court New Bern, N.C. 28562 from 10:00am-12:30pm. All interested parents, educators, and prospective students are invited to attend!

“Our Third District Service Academy Day is a wonderful opportunity for students, parents, and educators to gain the knowledge and expertise needed to submit a quality application to one of our distinguished U.S. Service Academies” said Rep. Murphy. “The Service Academy application and selection process is very competitive, and I look forward to helping our students gain the tools needed for maximum consideration at our event on September 24th!”

While RSVPs are not required for this event, they are appreciated for planning purposes. Please RSVP to [email protected] or call our Greenville office: 252-931-1003. To learn more about the Service Academy nomination process, click here.