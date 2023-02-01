Murphy: "House Republicans Are Committed To Getting America Back On Track"

Government and Politics

February 1, 2023

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released a statement after voting in favor of four bills aimed at ending President Biden’s draconian COVID-19 policies.

“Under Democrat one-party rule, the American people have been subjected to unprecedented and abusive executive authorities,” said Rep. Murphy. “President Biden has extended the public health emergency twelve times, despite saying ‘the pandemic is over’ last September. In doing so, it has granted essentially dictatorial power. Nurses, federal employees, and military members have had their lives upended because of poorly intentioned and unreasonable COVID-19 mandates. House Republicans are committed to getting America back on track. According to the Office of Personnel Management’s most recent report, 33% of federal employees are STILL not back to work. America deserves better from the federal government. These bills are a necessary first step.”

BACKGROUND

The Pandemic is Over Act

(H.R. 382) terminates the public health emergency declared with respect to COVID–19. It was sponsored by Rep. Brett Guthrie (KY-02) and passed the House 220 – 210.

The Freedom for Healthcare Workers Act

(H.R. 497) eliminates the COVID–19 vaccine mandate on health care providers furnishing items and services under certain Federal health care programs. It was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Duncan (SC-03) and passed the House 227-203.

The SHOW UP Act

(H.R. 139) requires executive agencies to submit to Congress a study of the impacts of expanded telework and remote work by agency employees during the COVID–19 pandemic and a plan for the agency’s future use of telework and remote work. It was sponsored by Rep. James Comer (KY-01) and passed the House 221-206.

H.J. Res. 7

terminates the national emergency concerning COVID-19 declared by the President on March 13, 2020. It was sponsored by Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-09) and passed the House 229-197.