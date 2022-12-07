Government and Politics

December 7, 2022

Murphy on CMS Proposed Rule on Prior Authorization:"Step in Right Direction"

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03), a urological surgeon and member of the House Ways and Means Committee, issued a statement regarding the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released proposed ruleto enhance the coordination of care between providers, improve transparency surrounding insurer practices, and streamline prior authorizations. The rule closely aligns with the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act which passed the U.S. House of Representatives with overwhelming support in September 2022.

“This rule is a step in the right direction, and a true win for health care providers and patients across the nation,” said Rep. Murphy. “As a practicing surgeon, I cannot tell you how many times I have been forced to delay critical patient care because of a broken bureaucratic process that limits physicians’ resources, harms patients, and only benefits insurance companies. I am often at odds with many rules that CMS puts out but, in this case, this is the government working well for patient care. I hope that if this rule is enacted, our nation’s insurance companies will comply with the regulations.”

“This CMS proposed rule makes overdue improvements to prior authorization, but Congress must do more to allow for real time decision-making among physicians. The Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act would do just that by establishing an electronic prior authorization program for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans to allow for rapid coordination of patient needs among providers, streamline care, and improve patient access to medical services and treatments. More must be done to eliminate the burden of red tape in medicine and elevate health care outcomes for seniors, and I urge my colleagues to pass the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act this year,” Murphy concluded.