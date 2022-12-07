Government and Politics

December 7, 2022

Murphy Statement on Repeal of Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate in NDAA

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03), the proud representative of over 50,000 active duty servicemembers and 89,000 veterans in Eastern North Carolina, released a statement regarding the elimination of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). At the direction of the Biden Administration, the Department of Defense (DOD) has discharged 3,300 Marines, 1,800 soldiers, 1,800 sailors, and 900 airmen for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“For almost two years, we have been fighting to repeal the vaccine mandate for active service members. It has had devastating consequences on the retention and recruitment of America’s finest warfighters,” said Rep. Murphy. “While as a physician I realize the importance of having our forces healthy to defend this nation, it is unconscionable that members of our military, many of whom have served valiantly for years, have been forced out despite medical and religious reasons for not wanting to be vaccinated.”

“The impact of the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate has been far reaching, as the Army and Navy missed their recruitment goals in 2022. While this repeal will bring relief to many in our U.S. Armed Forces, we must go further to reenlist those who were discharged for not taking the vaccine and hold the Biden Administration accountable for this damaging, politically targeted ploy at the expense of America’s heroes,” Murphy concluded.

Background: Earlier this year, Rep. Murphy met with 25 military constituents who were all in the process of being discharged for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, promising to act on their behalf. Rep. Murphy has authored numerous correspondence to Secretary Lloyd Austin and General David Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, voicing his opposition to the DOD vaccine mandate as a threat to operational readiness and national security. In July 2022, Rep. Murphy championed an amendment to rescind the vaccine mandate for servicemembers in the House version of the FY2023 NDAA. He is a cosponsor of H.R. 7570 and is now working toward solutions to reinstate discharged military personnel.