NCGOP Statement on Office Vandalism and Threats of Violence

Government and Politics

June 26, 2022

On the night of June 24, North Carolina Republican Party offices in Raleigh were vandalized with threats of violence following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. This act was followed by numerous threats over the weekend.

It is unfortunate and unacceptable that left-wing activists resort to vandalism, destruction of property, and threats of violence in response to any political views they disagree with.

The NCGOP calls on Democratic leaders to denounce these and all threats of violence or illegal activity in response to the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.