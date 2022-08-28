Government and Politics

August 28, 2022

One Year Later: Murphy Commemorates Tragic Loss of 13 Servicemembers in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement on the first anniversary of the deadly Hamid Karzai International Airport bombing which claimed the lives of 13 brave U.S. servicemembers in Kabul, Afghanistan. Among the fallen heroes was Sgt. Nicole Gee of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, who was supporting non-combatant evacuations during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Today, we pause to mourn the 13 selfless patriots who gave their lives in service to our country one year ago today,” said Rep. Murphy. “When faced with a near impossible challenge, these 13 dedicated heroes answered the call of duty. Their willingness to stand together and put themselves in harm’s way to protect others is the most selfless act one can commit. Eastern North Carolina remembers these beloved patriots today and every day, and we pray that the families, friends, and fellow servicemembers of these fallen heroes find peace and healing knowing that their loved ones gave the ultimate sacrifice doing what they were called to do. God bless our U.S. Marines, Gold Star Families, and all U.S. service members.”

Rep. Murphy will join the Jacksonville community tonight as the keynote speaker for the 7pm candlelight vigil at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens. All are encouraged to attend and remember the Marines, soldiers, and sailors involved in the evacuation.

WE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER:

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, Calif.

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.

Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Neb.

Background: Immediately following the Biden Administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, Rep. Murphy’s office worked day and night to aid in the evacuation of over 400 Americans and trusted American allies. Rep. Murphy co-sponsored legislation to posthumously award Congressional Gold Medals to the 13 fallen servicemembers, and he has personally called for a hearing to address the implications of the failed Afghanistan withdrawal on the mental health and wellbeing of our nation’s veterans