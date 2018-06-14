  1. Select a City
Pack Your Backpack The Right Way In 5 Easy Steps

Sports and Recreation

June 14, 2018

Learning how to properly pack a backpack is a true art form that every outdoor enthusiast should master. Whether you’re heading into the backcountry for a weekend camping excursion or hiking the Appalachian Trail end-to-end, knowing how to keep all of your gear well organized and easy to access, is a handy skill to have at your disposal. And while it may seem like loading up a pack is a straight-forward, simple affair, there are a few tips and tricks that will make the process much easier, while saving some wear and tear on your body while out on the trail.

Read more at StepOutside.org...

