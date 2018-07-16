Paddling With Your Kids Paddling With Your Kids - How to Get Started Paddling

Sports and Recreation

July 16, 2018

Whether you head out for a day across the bay or a jaunt into the wilds for a week-long adventure, paddling is one of the best outdoor activities you can do with your kids. Add water to your children’s upbringing and they’ll remember it when they’re well down the river of life on their own. But there are some basics to consider before getting your feet wet to ensure everybody has a great time and wants to go again. The following are a few pointers on everything from paddlecraft to proper safety.

Read more at StepOutside.org...