Polling Place Locator, Times and Candidates in Westport, CT - 2016 Election

Government and Politics

January 8, 2016

One of the most important events in the United States is upon us: Election Day. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, millions of voters will cast their vote for our next president. We highly encourage you to get to the polls this season, because every single vote is significant. Your vote could be the game-changer.

Make sure you figure out where you're going to be this Election Day, so you know if you have to capitalize on early voting or cast an absentee ballot.

Click here to find your local polling places, times and candidates for Westport, CT.

If you want to have a say in who is making decisions about our jobs, our education, our health and our communities, it is imperative that you make your voice heard.