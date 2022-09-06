Government and Politics

Rep. Ted Budd Sponsors Access To Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) has sponsored H.R. 7051, the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act. The bill creates a coverage definition for digital therapeutics and directs CMS to create a payment methodology. Digital therapeutics utilize AI and machine learning to create and assist patients with preventative care and monitoring.

Rep. Budd said in a statement:

“Innovations like digital therapeutics can increase quality of life and produce more cost effective treatments for patients. We need to do everything we can to encourage innovation in healthcare so patients are able to access cutting edge technologies and cures.”