  4. Rooftops Newsletter: SNAP Threat, Waist-High Gardens

Health and Fitness

January 29, 2013


Modifying Homes For Aging Homeowners

Katie Savarese
Consultant, Rebuilding Together
Americorps Member

Urban farming is all very well for fit young people, but what about seniors with lower energy and mobility? Can they really keep open the option of aging in their own homes, while enjoying their own produce? Where there's a will...
read more

Cuts to SNAP Will Mean Greater Hunger Among Older Americans

Fito Moreno
Media Specialist
Bread For The World

Though food insecurity is rising fast for people over 60, only a third of eligible seniors have signed up for federal food assistance. Meanwhile, Medicare and other side effects of hunger are already costing $168 billion a year...
read more

