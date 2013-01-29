Rooftops Newsletter: SNAP Threat, Waist-High Gardens

Health and Fitness
January 29, 2013
Katie Savarese
Consultant, Rebuilding Together
Americorps Member
Urban farming is all very well for fit young people, but what about seniors with lower energy and mobility? Can they really keep open the option of aging in their own homes, while enjoying their own produce? Where there's a will...
Fito Moreno
Media Specialist
Bread For The World
Though food insecurity is rising fast for people over 60, only a third of eligible seniors have signed up for federal food assistance. Meanwhile, Medicare and other side effects of hunger are already costing $168 billion a year...
