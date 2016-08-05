Rooftops Newsletter: What a Waste University

Clubs and Organizations

August 5, 2016

It's that time of year again. School days are almost upon us. It is time to start thinking about lining up supplies and choosing classes.

It's that time – when the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger will open the virtual doors of our new online What A Waste University (WAWU). Haven't heard of WAWU?

WAWU is a center for learning. We are a "university" dedicated to education about Nutrition, Waste & Sustainability.

That's what's NeWS!

And so is this: to enroll and begin learning,

visit our website www.whatawaste.org

WAWU is made possible by a grant from the Walmart Foundation.