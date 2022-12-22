Government and Politics

December 22, 2022

Rouzer Statement on Omnibus Spending Bill

WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) released the following statement on his opposition to the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill:

"Christmas miracles do happen, but this omnibus spending package isn’t one of them. As I have said many times before, these end-of-the-year appropriation packages are not the way to govern. While I applaud the much needed investments to improve our military’s readiness, including adjustments made for inflation to help our men and women in uniform, I’m voting No."