April 15, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (April 14, 2020) – For the sixth year in a row, youth-focused organizations can earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program – all online.

Whether it’s a Little League baseball team, high school debate club, marching band, youth cheer squad or a variety of other groups, organizers can sign up their group at uscellular.com/communityconnections to earn sponsorship support. You don’t have to sell candy, wash cars or peddle coupon books.

Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups that represent youth up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include short surveys, watching videos and/or following U.S. Cellular on its social channels.

Each completed activity earns money that goes to the organization – up to $1,000. The website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.

“Six years ago, we decided that in addition to sponsoring college and professional sports teams across the country, we wanted to support youth programs that provide kids with fun and meaningful experiences every day,” said Jeremy Taylor, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for eastern North Carolina. “We know there are several groups in need of financial support and by investing in them, we can help ensure that all kids get a fair shot to achieve their goals.”

Since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded $1.4 million to nearly 3,000 groups nationwide. For more information and to view the official rules, you can visit uscellular.com/communityconnections.

